AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,885 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DWDP shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

