Advisor Group Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4,437.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,794,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,656 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In related news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,336,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicola Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/advisor-group-inc-sells-711-shares-of-wyndham-hotels-resorts-inc-wh.html.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.