Advisor Group Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPH opened at $56.63 on Friday. Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $64.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

