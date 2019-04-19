Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS EUROPE (BATS:BBEU) by 1,901.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS EUROPE were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS EUROPE by 13,837.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,051,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,075,000 after buying an additional 54,656,940 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS EUROPE in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS EUROPE in the 4th quarter worth $11,390,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS EUROPE in the 4th quarter worth $3,231,000.

Get J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS EUROPE alerts:

BATS:BBEU opened at $24.41 on Friday.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1348 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS EUROPE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS EUROPE (BBEU)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/advisor-group-inc-increases-holdings-in-j-p-morgan-exch-betabuilders-europe-bbeu.html.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS EUROPE (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS EUROPE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS EUROPE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.