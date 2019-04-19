Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,735,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,049,000 after acquiring an additional 175,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,792,000 after acquiring an additional 82,589 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 57.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $535.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDY shares. TheStreet upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. CL King upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

