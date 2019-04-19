ADTRAN (ADTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,003,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 423% from the previous session’s volume of 383,197 shares.The stock last traded at $16.59 and had previously closed at $14.55.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ADTRAN by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.26.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

