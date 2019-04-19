ADTRAN (ADTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,003,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 423% from the previous session’s volume of 383,197 shares.The stock last traded at $16.59 and had previously closed at $14.55.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.
ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.26.
ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.
