Adient PLC (ADNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to report sales of $4.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Adient reported sales of $4.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.51 billion to $16.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $17.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Adient had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 166.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,860,000 after buying an additional 570,451 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 24.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 100.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Adient by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period.

NYSE ADNT opened at $25.91 on Friday. Adient has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

