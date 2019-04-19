AdEx (ADX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $898,406.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00003390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Binance, Bittrex and Kyber Network. AdEx has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $898,406.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00456974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.01118255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00209984 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001593 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Kyber Network, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

