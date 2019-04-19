Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.48.

NYSE ABT opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $12,421,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Stratton acquired 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,865.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,558 shares in the company, valued at $257,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $229,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $202,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 245,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $458,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

