ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 18.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 18.50 price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 17 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 22 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 23.59.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.