AAON (AAON) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.59. 120,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,193. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. AAON has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. AAON had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $26,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Gary D. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

