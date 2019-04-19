92,254 Shares in BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 76.32% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.
In other news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $293,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
