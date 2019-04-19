$740,000.00 in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post $740,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $24.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $30.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million.

AVEO has been the topic of several research reports. FBR & Co set a $3.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Fu Growth purchased 4,347,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $4,956,522.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,120,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,570,000 after acquiring an additional 143,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 227,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 98,009 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,303. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.19.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

