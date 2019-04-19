$73.71 Million in Sales Expected for S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will post $73.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.10 million and the highest is $74.91 million. S & T Bancorp posted sales of $70.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $297.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $301.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $311.74 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $319.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.39 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STBA. BidaskClub raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

STBA traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. 152,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,370. S & T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.89 per share, for a total transaction of $466,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,038,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,456,000 after purchasing an additional 194,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

