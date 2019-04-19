7,227 Shares in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,534,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,606,000 after acquiring an additional 436,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,752,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1,417.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 374,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after acquiring an additional 350,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 176,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,074,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 164,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

GWR stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.71 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

