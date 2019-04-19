65 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 357.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,230,000 after acquiring an additional 143,321 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.4% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,990,000 after acquiring an additional 423,004 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $1,844.31 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Booking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,121.68.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total value of $588,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892 shares of company stock worth $1,579,789 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

