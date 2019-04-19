6,491 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) Purchased by California Capital Advisors Inc.

California Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MJ traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $33.88. 821,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,458. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/6491-shares-in-etfmg-alternative-harvest-etf-mj-purchased-by-california-capital-advisors-inc.html.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.