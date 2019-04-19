$6.35 Million in Sales Expected for Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will report $6.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.84 million. Alcentra Capital posted sales of $8.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year sales of $25.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.93 million to $27.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.06 million, with estimates ranging from $22.74 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million.

ABDC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.92. 60,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,855. The company has a market capitalization of $101.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.58. Alcentra Capital has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $8.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABDC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alcentra Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcentra Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Alcentra Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Alcentra Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alcentra Capital by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

