5,400 Shares in Nucor Co. (NUE) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.
In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $5,293,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NUE stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $68.84.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
