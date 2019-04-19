$495.20 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (KFY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report $495.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.42 million and the lowest is $495.08 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $475.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $474.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 80,708 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 216,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $28,769,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 191,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 146,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,752. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.29. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Korn/Ferry International engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It operates through the following segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, Futurestep, and Corporate. The Executive Search segment helps clients attract and hire leaders who fit in with their organization, and make it stand out.

