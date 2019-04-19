$495.20 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (KFY) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report $495.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.42 million and the lowest is $495.08 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $475.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $474.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 80,708 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 216,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $28,769,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 191,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 146,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,752. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.29. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn/Ferry International engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It operates through the following segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, Futurestep, and Corporate. The Executive Search segment helps clients attract and hire leaders who fit in with their organization, and make it stand out.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.