$466.76 Million in Sales Expected for Corecivic Inc (CXW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) will post $466.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corecivic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.71 million and the highest is $467.80 million. Corecivic posted sales of $440.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corecivic will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corecivic.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $482.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.32 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

Several research firms have commented on CXW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,701. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corecivic has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Corecivic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

In other Corecivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $138,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,447 shares in the company, valued at $703,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 21,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $439,683.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,570.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 187,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

