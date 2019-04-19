$35.96 Million in Sales Expected for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post sales of $35.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.91 million to $36.00 million. Hoegh LNG Partners posted sales of $34.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $145.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.29 million to $151.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $160.55 million, with estimates ranging from $153.00 million to $170.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 18.94%.

HMLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $625.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 4,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

