3,403 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $69.30 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $624.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

XEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Ifs Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.16.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

