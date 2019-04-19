$34.49 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc (PLUG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce sales of $34.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.60 million to $42.27 million. Plug Power reported sales of $27.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $234.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.80 million to $239.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $307.58 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $390.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 289.96% and a negative net margin of 42.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,499.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh purchased 12,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $29,977.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,953.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 1,786,566 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in Plug Power by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 5,486,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 576,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after buying an additional 194,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after buying an additional 194,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 152,681 shares during the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The stock has a market cap of $600.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.86.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

