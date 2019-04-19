300 Token (300) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

300 Token (CURRENCY:300) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, 300 Token has traded flat against the US dollar. 300 Token has a total market capitalization of $60,817.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of 300 Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 300 Token token can currently be bought for $202.72 or 0.05509813 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 300 Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00459937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002188 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.01116761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00210089 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001584 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

300 Token Profile

300 Token launched on June 29th, 2017. 300 Token’s total supply is 300 tokens. The official website for 300 Token is 300tokensparta.com . 300 Token’s official Twitter account is @300_Token

Buying and Selling 300 Token

300 Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 300 Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 300 Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 300 Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 300 Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 300 Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.