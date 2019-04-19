27,572 Shares in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB) Acquired by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PICB. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,499,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3,788.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:PICB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.08. 5,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,531. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

