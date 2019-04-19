$253.75 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (AIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post $253.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.50 million and the lowest is $245.00 million. Albany International reported sales of $229.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $251.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.50 million. Albany International had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,552,000 after purchasing an additional 146,117 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 174,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,495. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

Further Reading: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.