$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for BB&T Co. (BBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) will post $2.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BB&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. BB&T reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BB&T will report full-year sales of $11.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on BB&T in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.08 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

BB&T stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,899. BB&T has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $117,906.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,543 shares in the company, valued at $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of BB&T by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 758,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of BB&T by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 179,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BB&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BB&T by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

