1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (FRSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter.

Shares of FRSB remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $26.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.91.

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Company Profile

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

