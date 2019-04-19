19,327 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,478,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,336,000 after acquiring an additional 544,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,646,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 63,265 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 57,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 606,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $307.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.00.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $282.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

