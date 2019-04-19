$193.24 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral Inc (RNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will announce $193.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.70 million. RingCentral reported sales of $150.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $854.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $846.60 million to $859.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded RingCentral from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on RingCentral from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RingCentral from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 134,269 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.05, for a total transaction of $13,970,689.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,252,531.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 3,285 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $348,571.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,657 shares in the company, valued at $28,931,634.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,774 shares of company stock worth $53,638,015. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 115,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 89,102 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.50. 797,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,497. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,637.50 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a one year low of $63.95 and a one year high of $111.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

