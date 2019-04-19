1,920 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Acquired by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $148.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.772 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

