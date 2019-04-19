18,460 Shares in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,117,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,014,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA opened at $5.31 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $8.47.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

