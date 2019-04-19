18,254 Shares in Citigroup Inc (C) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 193,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Macquarie upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.61.

NYSE:C opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/18254-shares-in-citigroup-inc-c-purchased-by-mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.