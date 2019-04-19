16,260 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.82.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $469.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $307.36 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.66. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.22, for a total transaction of $7,793,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorge Valladares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total value of $2,184,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,357 shares of company stock valued at $41,248,657 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

