15,690 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Acquired by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,720.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,184,000 after acquiring an additional 239,898 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,221,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,942,496. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3787 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

