1,000 Shares in Shopify Inc (SHOP) Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $101,062,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,449,000 after purchasing an additional 674,648 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,657,000 after purchasing an additional 357,313 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Shopify by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 392,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 326,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Shopify by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 282,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP opened at $220.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.84 and a beta of 1.53. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Mackie raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.80.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

