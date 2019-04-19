$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (UNM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.