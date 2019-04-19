$1.25 Million in Sales Expected for Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report sales of $1.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Crispr Therapeutics posted sales of $1.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year sales of $27.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $91.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $42.43 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $109.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,281.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.35%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

CRSP opened at $36.26 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.11.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 14,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,033,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,329,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 108,693 shares of company stock worth $4,381,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 468,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 4,248,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after buying an additional 640,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

