-$0.59 EPS Expected for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.78). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 280.42%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of NTLA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,619. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $730.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.95.

In related news, EVP Andrew Schiermeier acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $51,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 635,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 273,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 217,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

