$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Aramark reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Aramark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aramark from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,029. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Aramark has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,299,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. bought 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter worth $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Aramark by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Aramark by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

