-$0.24 EPS Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP remained flat at $$4.03 on Friday. 49,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,252. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 137.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.40% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

