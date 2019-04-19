-$0.23 EPS Expected for Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

In related news, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $63,595.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,800.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $472,390. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 427.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.14. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

