-$0.05 EPS Expected for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eyegate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYEG stock remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. 134,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,447. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Eyegate Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 549,647 shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $175,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.