Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 819921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.25 ($0.63).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Zoo Digital Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Zoo Digital Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zoo Digital Group (ZOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.00” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/zoo-digital-group-zoo-sets-new-12-month-low-at-45-00.html.

In related news, insider Phillip Blundell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £16,250 ($21,233.50). Also, insider Roger Jeynes sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £9,923.55 ($12,966.88).

About Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zoo Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoo Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.