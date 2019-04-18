Zoo Digital Group (ZOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.00

Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 819921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.25 ($0.63).
Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Zoo Digital Group in a research report on Wednesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37.
About Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO)
ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.
Featured Article: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Zoo Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoo Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.