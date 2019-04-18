Zoin (ZOI) Reaches Market Cap of $831,315.00

Zoin (CURRENCY:ZOI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Zoin has a market cap of $831,315.00 and $0.00 worth of Zoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Zoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,284.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.03271966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.05764825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.01546173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.01296907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00119271 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.01335320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00329419 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Zoin Profile

Zoin (CRYPTO:ZOI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Zoin’s total supply is 18,544,491 coins. The Reddit community for Zoin is /r/zoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zoin is official-zoin.org . Zoin’s official Twitter account is @ZoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zoin Coin Trading

Zoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Coinroom and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

