Zix Co. (ZIXI) Position Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 13.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

ZIXI opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ZIX had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

