Zillow Group Inc (Z) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.85 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $166,251.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,701.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 15,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $685,807.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $1,959,801. Insiders own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.58. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

