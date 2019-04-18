Zeepin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $209,359.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00411467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.01115831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00212240 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001630 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

