Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) to “Buy”

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMLP. Robert W. Baird downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

SMLP stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $713.52 million, a PE ratio of 155.56 and a beta of 1.79. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,843,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 149,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

